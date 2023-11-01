Railway police recommend dismissal of college students

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government railway police has recommended the Presidency College administration to dismiss at least 30 errant students who had been creating ruckus while travelling in the EMU trains in the city.

According to the railway police officials, they have sent the list of the pupils involved in the incident of clash between the students of the Presidency college and Pachaiyappa's college in Perambur railway station premise last month.

During the last two years, the railway police had registered as many as 18 cases involving college students in clashes over 'route-thala' and arrested 44 students.

In an earlier incident of a clash in Beach station involving students of Presidency college, the railway police had advised suspension of as many as 25 students.

It may be noted that the students' clashes over route-thala at railway stations had been rampant in recent years leaving the other commuters in a state of shock.

Railway police had deployed special teams in the compartment of EMU running in the city and suburbs to monitor students - who are possible trouble makers - travelling in the trains with weapons. Police had in the past arrested a few students who were found traveling with sickles.