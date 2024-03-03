Begin typing your search...

Railway maintenance: Changes in train pattern from Monday

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 March 2024 4:21 PM GMT
Local Train (File photo)

CHENNAI: Owing to maintenance and engineering works, the Southern Railway (SR) has announced a change in train pattern from Monday till March 7 in Chennai Central – Gudur section between Korukkupet and Basin Bridge stations.

As per the press note, the disruption will be there in the Korukkupet and Basin Bridge stations between these days from 11 pm till 3 am, for nearly four hours.

Besides this, SR has also announced diversion in the EMU services, where train number 42426, Sullurupeta – Moore Market complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 9:40 pm is diverted to Chennai Beach by skipping stoppages at Basin Bridge, Moore Market Complex from March 4 to 6.

Subsequently, train number 43025, Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market complex at 11:45 pm will originate from Chennai Beach at the same time from March 4 till 6, stated SR press note

DTNEXT Bureau

