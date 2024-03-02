Railway maintenance: 150 special buses to ply in Chennai owing to train service stoppage

CHENNAI: MTC has decided to run 150 special buses on Sunday as trains won't function in the Chennai Beach and Tambaram railway station stretch due to maintenance works in the track.

Accordingly, MTC MD Alby John Varghese has announced that 150 special buses would be operated to Broadway, T Nagar, Guindy, Chennai Central and Chennai Beach from 10 am to 3:30 pm tomorrow.

It is being reported that 44 trains towards Tirumalpur will not run on Sunday.