Begin typing your search...

Railway maintenance: 150 special buses to ply in Chennai owing to train service stoppage

MTC MD Alby John Varghese has announced that 150 special buses would be operated to Broadway, T Nagar, Guindy, Chennai Central and Chennai Beach from 10 am to 3:30 pm tomorrow.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 March 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Railway maintenance: 150 special buses to ply in Chennai owing to train service stoppage
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: MTC has decided to run 150 special buses on Sunday as trains won't function in the Chennai Beach and Tambaram railway station stretch due to maintenance works in the track.

Accordingly, MTC MD Alby John Varghese has announced that 150 special buses would be operated to Broadway, T Nagar, Guindy, Chennai Central and Chennai Beach from 10 am to 3:30 pm tomorrow.

It is being reported that 44 trains towards Tirumalpur will not run on Sunday.

Chennai trainsChennai busesChennaiMTC busesChennai BeachTambaramrailway stationsrailway track maintenanceAlby John VargheseBroadwayT NagarGuindyChennai Central
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X