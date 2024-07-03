Railway cops arrest trans woman for assaulting migrant worker on EMU

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old transperson after a video of her assaulting and extorting a migrant worker in a suburban train went viral.

The arrested person was identified as R Mathavi. Mathavi boarded an EMU train in Guindy and engaged in violence by demanding money from the migrant workers.

The transgender was attacking and harassing the youths who said they did not have money, snatching their headsets, and speaking inappropriate words to the train passengers.

Regular passengers claimed that transgenders targeted only the youths of the northern state in the trains and engaged in the act of extorting money, which caused fear among all the passengers.

Mambalam GRP which probed the video traced Mathavi on Tuesday and arrested her. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.