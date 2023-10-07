Railway Board moots one-time change of job category for women

CHENNAI: Women staff in the railways across the country, especially working in track maintenance, could get an option to change their job category within the department.



The Railway Board (RB) is considering a request received from NFIR (National Federation of Indian Railwaymen) in this regard.

In a significant development, the (RB) has requested all zones to provide the number of women track maintainers and Assistant Loco Pilots working in their respective zones. A circular issued by Sanjay Kumar, deputy director, RB, (copy available with DT Next) said, “NFIR vide agenda item no: 23/20I5 has requested for giving female track maintainers and running staff a one-time option to change their job category. The matter is under examination in the Board’s office. In this regard, all zonal railways are requested to provide the number of female track maintainers and ALPs working in zonal railways.”

The RB, in fact, has sought a complete list of women staff, who have raised requests for a change in job category in all the zones, working in all categories. The circular has asked general managers of each zone to furnish the list of “requests pending as on date from female track maintainers or female running staff or female staff working in other categories for change of their assigned category”.

A woman railway officer said, “Women loco pilots face more difficult conditions because sometimes they have to abstain from home for nearly 3 days. The problem becomes worse during pregnancy and after that (especially for lactating mothers).”

So, there has been a request to change their category as a one-time option. “The circular suggests that the board could give favourable consideration to NFIR demand,” the officer explained.