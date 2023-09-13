Radhakrishnan instructs officials to inspect vacant plots to prevent mosquito menace

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday urged the corporation officials to inspect the construction sites and educational institutions and look out for mosquito breeding spots.

Water stagnation is common during intermittent spells of rain and water stagnation spots in markets, educational insitutions and construction sites should be monitorred. These spots that are usually not cleaned and cleared of debris serves as a breeding ground for larvae, the commissioner told officials.

Rainwater stagnation should be dealt and those buildings with breeding source for mosquitoes should be booked and fine imposed with a penalty, Radhakrishnan.

During a field inspection in August, a fine amount of Rs 12.85 lakh was imposed from construction sites.

"Purchase adequate equipment including hand-operated fumigation ahead of northeast monsoon. The details of fever cases in government hospitals, private hospitals and healthcare centres under corporation should be sent to the concerned zones. From June till date, the health department organized 3,236 medical camps, where 1.09 lakh people were benefited, " the commissioner said.

The top brass also urged the civic staff to enhance public awareness in controling the vector borne infections and directed the staff to monitor the mansions and other congested areas that are susceptible for vector infections.

Additional commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, city health officer Dr M Jagadeesan, city medical officer Dr S Banumathi, and other senior corporation officials were part of the meeting held at Ripon Building.