R-Day TN Sports Tournament: Chennai team wins silver

CHENNAI: On behalf of the School Education Department of the Tamil Nadu Government, Team Sports competitions for under 14-year-old is being conducted in every district on the occasion of Republic Day.

Team Sports competitions were held last month on the occasion of Republic Day this year.

In this, the students who won at the zone and district levels participated in the state-level competitions held at Pudukottai.

Various sports competitions, including Badminton, Tennis, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Handball, and Basketball, were held.

38 district teams participated in these 3-day games.

Teams from Chennai and Thoothukudi qualified and contested in the finals. Thoothukudi won the first place , Chennai ranked the second place.

A committee of school education officials felicitated the students who participated in the winning Thoothukudi and Chennai teams and presented certificates and prize trophies.

A. Jonesraj, Class 8 student of Vyasa Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Puzhuthivakkam, who made it to the Chennai team, excelled in throwball.













Jones Raj is also trained in martial arts like karate and judo and has won medals in international and national-level competitions. It is also noteworthy that he was engaged in planting green saplings along with volunteers in the Madipakkam area and doing community service.