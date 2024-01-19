R-Day rehearsal: Chennai police announces traffic diversions

CHENNAI: On account of Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26, rehearsals are to be held today (January 19), January 22 and January 24 at Kamarajar Salai. Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions on the four days.

Accordingly, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Gandhi Statue to War Memorial will be closed for all the vehicular traffic from 6 am onwards till the end of event.

Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R.K. Mutt Road, Thiruvenkadam Street, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, R.K. Mutt Road, Venkatesa Agragaram Road, Dr.Ranga Road, East Abiramapuram 1st Road, Ramachandra Rao Road, Luz Avenue - Amirthanjan Junction P.S.Sivasamy Salai, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, Royapettah High Road, GRH, Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Other vehicles, including M.T.C. Buses coming from Adyar intending to proceed towards Parry Corner via Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Gandhi Statue. Those vehicles will be diverted towards R.K.Salai, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy, TTK Road, Gowdia Mutt Road, Royapettah High Road, GRH,Tower Clock, GP Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

No Vehicles will be allowed beyond Dr. Natesan Road - Avvai Shanmugam Salai Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. Those vehicles will be diverted towards Ice House Junction.

No vehicles will be allowed beyond Dr. Besant Road - Dr. Kamarajar Salai Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. Those vehicles will be diverted at Ice House junction towards TH road.

No vehicles will be allowed beyond Bharathi Salai - Bells Road Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. Those vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road.

No vehicles will be allowed beyond Wallajah Road - Bells Road Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road.

Anna Square Bus Terminus will be temporarily shifted to Chinthtripet Railway Station.

Vehicles plying from Parry’s Corner intend to proceed towards Adyar will be diverted at R.B.I. Subway (North) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram. Those vehicles will be diverted towards Muthusamy Point, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, Anna Statue, General Patters Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, West Cott road, GRH, Royapettah High Road, Ajantha Jn take left Lloyds road (VP Raman Road), Justice Jambulingam Street take left (or) right turn R.K.Salai, to reach their destination.

No vehicles will be allowed to Flag Staff House Road (from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial).