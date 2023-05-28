Questioning social structure & being a catalyst for change

CHENNAI: ‘Influencer activism’ is gaining traction as influencers increasingly leverage their social media platforms and fan base to raise awareness about social issues and drive positive change. With their unique ability to connect with larger audiences, many influencers use their ‘influence’ to promote causes that hold personal significance.

From environmental issues and racial justice to gender equality, influencers harness their platforms to raise awareness and inspire their followers to take action. Their dedication to advocating for various causes demonstrates their power to spark conversations and create meaningful impact in society.

“I didn’t intend for my Instagram page to become a platform where I discuss the politics of caste and cultural appropriation in Bharatanatyam. It came out of necessity. I needed a space to express my thoughts and experiences that were not finding mainstream avenues,” shares Nrithya, a Bharatanatyam dancer, dance composer, writer and instructor who speaks of her hereditary dance lineage.

The dominant caste practice prevalent in the media, websites, writings, and amid dance organisers and practitioners compelled Nrithya to break her silence and address the deep-rooted caste-related issues within the art form through her social media presence.

“I couldn’t keep silent any longer. I had to speak up about my lived experiences,” she explains. “Initially, the recognition and engagement for my posts were very slow. But lately, it has been gaining momentum, sparking meaningful conversations and debates among people. I’m glad that my posts have become a platform for learning and unlearning within the world of Bharatanatyam. They have initiated important discussions and are helping people challenge existing perceptions.”

Nrithya believes that her social media activism provides a space for individuals to reflect, question, and evolve their understanding of Bharatanatyam, which will enable the dance community to witness positive change and move towards a more inclusive future for marginalised practitioners.

Divya Rajkumar’s journey on social media began with sports and bodybuilding. An international wellness athlete and influential figure, she now utilises her expertise to help people achieve their fitness goals.

In addition to her role as an influencer, Divya has a profound passion for community service.

“The best way to give back to society is by helping those in need. If we’re unable to be physically present and make a direct impact, it’s completely acceptable to raise awareness about significant topics through social media platforms,” she opines. “When we can ‘influence’ others, we also should be able to address societal issues. Through this medium, we can share knowledge about social concerns with thousands of people.”

Divya’s profound belief in using her influence to shed light on important social issues exemplifies the potential of social media as a catalyst for positive transformation.

Despite hailing from a family with limited awareness, talented motivational speaker and digital creator, Hema Rakesh, charted her course through unwavering determination and her unique abilities.

“Social media provides us with countless opportunities to express our thoughts,” she opines. “If we have the ‘power to influence’ people through this medium, why not utilise it for the greater good and progress?”

Hema’s focus lies in capturing the life stories of individuals who have faced immense challenges and hardships, intending to showcase their journey of resilience and triumph. Through her passionate writing and documentation, she sheds light on inspiring stories of women from diverse backgrounds, including those with disabilities, the transgender community, and cancer survivors.