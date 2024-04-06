Quality education, jobs priority for first timers

CHENNAI: Enthused first time voters share their expectations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which is around the corner. The youth also has their own ideas and are aware about the importance of casting their votes and the rights and responsibilities of being a voter and citizen of the country.

The first time voters with whom DT Next spoke also had mixed opinions about how excited they are about casting their vote. They also share that quality education and job opportunities for youngsters are priority concerns.

“Being from a rural area personally feels that the corruption is higher in rural areas when compared to the cities as a huge number of people are illiterate and unaware about it and it must be addressed. The community of the candidates and people who are approachable are also taken into consideration. Also, the candidates must focus on education and better road facilities. As an UPSC aspirant I am aware about the politics and importance of casting votes,” said G Shalis David from Virudhunagar. Voting is done after analysing the works done by the previous government, he added.

“The excitement is very high and looking forward for the upcoming elections. The contestant and the party, both are taken into consideration for casting the vote. Also, the election manifesto by the two prominent parties in Tamil Nadu, i.e; DMK and AIADMK are also looked upon. The basic expectation is that the candidates must be approachable and clean from corruption. Also like the current scenario, the parties should not support any particular religion and be against others. Unemployment is a major concern for the youths and it must be addressed well by the candidates,” said Sai Krithi, another voter, who was not able to vote for the first time in 2021 as her voter ID card was delayed. She has been waiting to reclaim the lost opportunity to cast the vote on April 19.

Many of the youngsters do not have much knowledge about registering process and voting, she added.

Soundarya R, a student, said that the elections are not exciting anymore as there is no hope that the current scenario would change. But, there must be more awareness about polling and the election process. There is better education and women safety and the vote will be casted after evaluating the party, she said.