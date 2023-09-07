PwDs can register for a job fair before September 25

CHENNAI: As a way of providing jobs to Persons with Disability (PwDs), the Ability Foundation, a charitable trust, is set to organise a job fair in October.

Eligible PwDs, who are both job seekers and recruiters, have been directed to register for the fair before September 25.

To aid job seekers with disabilities land in better jobs, a job fair is being planned to bring employers from all sectors to choose eligible candidates.

As per the press note, candidates who are interested to take part in the event can register for free at www.abilityfoundation.org or call 8939675544, on or before September 25.

The job fair is being conducted along with collaborations like Naukri.com, National Human Resource Development (NHRD) Chennai, NHRD Pune, and Rotary Club of Madras.

"The initiative also serves as a platform for recruiters who are committed to creating an inclusive workplace. Recruiters interested in participating in the fair can call 8939675544 or email employability@abilityfoundation.org for more information," the circular stated.