PWD to repair dilapidated Uthiramerur school, informs govt

CHENNAI: The PWD officials have started to demolish dilapidated classrooms in a Uthiramerur school and three new classrooms are to be constructed as an impact of the report published by DT Next on Saturday titled ‘Kanchi residents want their schools back.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has issued a statement to the effect. Quoting the news report on Uthiramerur girls higher secondary school, the statement read that the PWD officials have started to demolish the dilapidated classrooms and three new classrooms are to be constructed. Further, the auditorium will be renovated under the maintenance and repair fund. The auditorium will be temporarily transformed into 5 classrooms till new buildings are constructed.

A proposal has been sent to the Directorate of School Education for the construction of 15 new classrooms and 2 Science Laboratories under the NABARD scheme. The approval for the NABARD sanction is expected very soon, read the statement. The students are now accommodated in safe classrooms and the teaching and learning process is going on well in this school, said DIPR.

With regard to the Perinjambakkam Adidravidar Welfare Primary School, the Sriperumbudur Block Educational Officer visited and inspected the school recently. Based on the efforts of the district ADW department a project was initiated at an estimated outlay of Rs 1.86 crore, which was pruned down to Rs 1.22 later on which TAHDCO had sent to ADW Directorate.

The Director of Adidravidar Welfare Directorate has written a letter requesting the government to issue a GO for this project to construct 3 classrooms, toilet blocks and drinking water facilities. Construction is expected soon, once the GO is used, the DIPR clarified in its communique to DT Next.