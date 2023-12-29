PwD activists oppose inauguration of Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: With chief minister MK Stalin to inaugurate the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus on Saturday after a long wait, PwD (persons with disabilities) activists alleged that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has violated a High Court direction that mandated release of accessibility audit reports.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar of Disability Rights Alliance said that the request to provide a single common level boarding platform has been ignored by the planning authority. "The access report by the empaneled agency is not being shared with us despite court orders. Inauguration is being advanced to happen when court is on vacation and before the scheduled hearing on January 24," she said.

She alleged that the CMDA has flouted its own Combined Building Regulations in constructing bus terminals. It is learnt that the empaneled agency had submitted its report on December 26.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court, while hearing a case pertaining to providing accessibility to disabled persons, the planning authority assured the access audit report would be shared with the petitioner and promised that steps are being taken for that terminus to be disabled friendly.

"These are hostile tactics being deployed by a Government against people whose rights to freedom of movement are being trampled upon, " he fumed.

Commenced in 2019, the construction of Kilambakkam bus terminus was completed a few months ago but the inauguration was delayed due to poor storm water drainage system around the terminus as well as insufficient road facility. CMDA, along with Chengalpattu district administration constructed new drains and widened the roads.