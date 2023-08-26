Pvt lorry owners association plans to go on strike from Aug 30

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Private Water Lorry Owners Association on Saturday announced a strike from August 30 in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts following the Chengalpattu collector direction that private lorries cannot have access to the wells.

It is noted that some wells were closed by the Tambaram Corporation based on the direction of Chengalpattu collector. In support of private lorry owners in Chengalpattu district, the lorry owners of neighbouring districts including Chennai will join the strike.

N Nijalingam, president of the association said, "The Chengalpattu collector asked the lorry owners not to take water from the wells, and has not renewed the contract. So, we have called for a strike in four districts. It will not be withdrawn until the demands are met. Due to the strike, water supply will be interrupted in apartments, hospitals and hotels."

Since there would be water supplied through tanker lorries would be impacted from Wednesday, the residents' welfare association in OMR are concerned about the water crisis in southern parts of the city.

Harsha Koda, co-founder of Federation of OMR residents association stated, "We were told that the tanker lorries have been asked to take tap water from areas south of Tiruporur. We will also face an increase in the rates, and not to mention increased traffic on the already crippled infrastructure of OMR, due to more water trucks plying per hour - to compensate for the time and distance."

The assocaition urged the government to provide water supply without disruption to the common person.