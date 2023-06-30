Pvt hospital launches screening camp for Scoliosis for school students

CHENNAI: With an aim to spread more awareness on Scoliosis and identify the illness at an earlier stage, a private hospital in the city has rolled out free screening camps for school children across the city to detect spinal deformity.

Scoliosis, which is an abnormal lateral curvature of the spine, is most often diagnosed in childhood or early adolescence.

The team of experts at the Institute of Advanced Spine Sciences at the Gleneagles Global Health City started the programme by launching the screening camp at Shree Gugan’s School CBSE, Selaiyur and Loyola Matric Hr Sec School, Chitlapakkam recently.

The screening program will identify and address the problem at an early among school students and to reach out to around 10000 students studying in 5th standard and above from 25 schools in Chennai and suburbs in the next few months.

The purpose of a scoliosis screening program is to identify students with spinal curvatures so that effective intervention can be taken for spinal deformity at a younger age.

Spinal deformities characterised by abnormal curvature of the spine are usually found in children below 14 years of age. However, due to a lack of awareness and the absence of medical screenings, late presentation of the disease remains a major problem for children.

Dr Phani Kiran S, Senior Consultant & Lead - Spine Surgeon at the hospital, said that early identification of abnormality will pave the way for better treatment options thereby reducing the progression of deformity as the child grows.

“Awareness is minimal about scoliosis, and this is a major cause for late identification and delayed intervention of the condition. It must be detected in early adolescence. The recent innovations in spine care and technology-driven minimally invasive deformity surgery have helped in significantly improving the condition of patients,” he explained.