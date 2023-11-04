Pvt firm manager arrested for impersonating IAS officer

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a 54-year-old man, a general manager in a private firm who impersonated an IAS officer and made a phone call to the City Police Commissioner's office.

The arrested person was identified as G Nagasubramanian (54) of Mangadu. On November 3 (Thursday), the accused had called the police commissioner's office and introduced himself as V C Shukla.

The accused told the head constable, J Anburaj, who picked the call that he is a joint secretary in the union ministry of finance and that he was referred by the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and told Anburaj that he wants to talk to the Commissioner.

Anburaj told the caller that the commissioner is engaged in other work after which the caller informed him that he would call again and asked to inform the commissioner regarding a CCB (Central Crime Branch) case and said he will send a person named Nagasubramaniyan to follow up on the same.

Police doubted the caller as the number from which the call was made was a local number and enquired to find that Nagasubramaniyan was posing as Shukla.

A special team arrested Nagasubramaniyan on Friday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.