‘Puzhal-Tambaram bypass to be well-lit in 2 months’

CHENNAI: The long-standing demand of motorists for lighting the 32-km long Chennai bypass connecting Puzhal and Tambaram via Ambattur, Maduravoyal and Porur would become a reality in two months with work on installing poles going on.



According to an official at the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), 2,133 LED lights would be installed on the medians and service roads along the Tambaram-Puzhal stretch.

“The contractor has started installing the poles and is expected to complete the work in two months,” the official added. “The LED light installation along the bypass costs Rs 14.82 crore. At present, locations near toll plazas alone have been lit-up with 80 lamp posts.”

K Saravanan, a long-time resident of Vinayagapuram, Kolathur, said that the risk of accidents was high after dusk due to the lack of illumination. “It became dangerous to drive on the road because of the large number of heavy transport vehicles. Also, they’re parked on the roadside. Many accidents have happened ramming into the parked vehicles due to lack of lighting,” he said.

John Joseph, a taxi driver at Ambattur, welcomed the NHAI decision to install lights along the highway, and pointed out: “It will be especially useful for two-wheeler commuters, most of whom use the road to reach Ambattur, Porur and Tambaram, for work.”

In August last year, members of the Federation of Maduravoyal Residents’ Welfare Associations, traders’ organisations and TN State Sand Lorry Owners Federation had protested against the lack of lighting on the bypass with torchlights near Vanagaram tollgate. The city police had also asked the NHAI to provide lighting along the bypass, as the lack thereof was one of the main reasons for recurring accidents.