Puzhal prison inmate succumbed after health complications

CHENNAI: 46-year-old inmate at Puzhal prison developed health complications on Thursday night and was rushed to the Government Stanley hospital where he succumbed on Friday.

The deceased was identified as R Kamalakannan of Pallikaranai. According to police sources, Kamalakannan was arrested for a land fraud- for allegedly attempting to register 23 grounds of property valued at more than Rs 120 crore using forged documents.

Police said that he was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of City police along with two others for attempting to sell the property in Thiruvanmiyur.

Kamalakannan allegedly vomited blood after which he was moved to the prison hospital.

He was later referred to the Government Stanley hospital where he succumbed without responding to treatment.

Puzhal police registered a case under section 194 (unnatural death) of BNSS.