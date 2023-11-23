Putheri Lake in Pallavaram gets polluted as chemical wastes get mixed

CHENNAI: The Putheri Lake in Pallavaram is polluted as chemical wastes are being mixed in the water. The residents of Pallavaram, Keelkatalai, and Narayanapuram are concerned over the quality of deterioration of groundwater.



The Putheri Lake which is near the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road is one of the major water bodies in the Suburbs and comes under the Tambaram corporation limit.

The excess water from the Pallavaram Big Lake would drain into the Putheri Lake. In recent times the water in the lake has been polluted since the chemicals from the factories and complexes in the Palllavaram are being mixed into the lake. The residents said that a few anti-socials are dumping chemical waste in the lake at midnight.

Now for the past few days, a white foam layer has formed in the lake and the residents are afraid their groundwater will soon become unusable and the water will become poisonous.

After receiving complaints from the residents the Tambaram corporation staff who visited the lake tried to remove the foam layer by splashing the water on it.

The residents said that they need a permanent solution and the officials should prevent the anti-socials from polluting the lake and strict action should be taken against them.

V Santhanam, a social activist from Chromepet said that the foam layer in the lakes will be formed only with chemical wastes mixed in the water. The Tambaram corporation must immediately look into the issue and take steps to save the water.

Official sources from the Tambaram corporation said that the lake is under the control of PWD.

The Corporation as one of the stake holder along with custodian PWD and pollution control board will look into the issue and bring a permanent solution for it.