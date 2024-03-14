Purasaiwakkam sewage treatment plant to not function for two days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Thursday informed that the Purusaiwakkam sewage treatment plant is not functional on March 15th and March 16th. The treatment plant will be closed due to the ongoing construction work of tunnel overbridge of the Ganesapuram Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station from 6 am on March 15, 2024 to 6 pm on March 16, 2024 on Dr Ambedkar Road.



In a release, the department said that, if there is overflow of sewage at the manual inlets in the Royapuram, Thiru-vi-ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Teynampet zones, the area officers can be contacted for evacuation of sewage through sewage suction machines for emergency purposes.