Pulianthope youth dies of drug overdose, after self-administering pain killer

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth allegedly died of drug overdose in Pulianthope on Thursday night after self-administering painkiller injection. The deceased was identified as G Gokul (22), a resident of Sandhiyappan street, near Thattankulam, Pulianthope.

On Thursday night, Gokul’s friends reportedly took him to his home and told the family members he suffered a fall at a public toilet and became unconscious. Gokul’s mother took him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for further treatment where he was declared as brought dead.

Pulianthope police were informed of his death. Investigations revealed that Gokul was addicted to consuming painkillers for the last two years. According to police, Gokul was in the playground near Thattankulam Thursday night taking painkiller injection with his friends when he swooned. Police sources said that there were marks on his right hand which suggested that he was an addict. Further investigations are on.