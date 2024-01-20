Publishers’ goal in Stall 33: Creating political awareness

CHENNAI: While the ongoing 47th Chennai Book Fair on YMCA Grounds is bibliophiles’ favourite playground, it’s the stall no.33, the first counter as soon as they enter the fair, that would pique their curiosity.

Titled ‘Puthu Ulagam’ (new world), the stall is filled with hundreds of books on communism and social awareness, all published by Ponnulaga Puththaga Nilayam, which also publishes novels, short stories, poems, etc.,

“The goal of selling these books is not profits but creating political awareness. At a time when religious and communal hatred are at its peak, it’s necessary to educate people about it. Communism is the reason behind changes in the society. Political books have less interest among readers when compared to books related to castes and other genres,” explained Tirupur Guna, founder, Ponnulaga Puththaga Nilayam.

There are 6 volumes on communism that are generally sold for Rs 1,200 but at the fair, it’s sold at a discounted price of Rs 800.

The stall also has a rare collection of books on the Coimbatore riot titled, Mounaththin Saatchiyangal. A book titled Guru Dakshina by writer Jeeva has been selling like hot cakes. Written as a novel, the story is about female students who were sexually abused by their guides in the university. The USP of Jeeva’s books is that she writes them in a discussion format.

