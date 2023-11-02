Public question fate of toilet constructed in Indira Nagar

CHENNAI: One might assume that when a government department constructs a building for public use, it might last for years’ end. But, a public toilet constructed by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on the second avenue of Indira Nagar is waiting for demolition just six months after it was constructed.

Interestingly, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has acquired the land in Indira Nagar for Phase II Corridor 3 construction – for which the toilet is awaiting demolition.

Hence, the residents and social welfare association members question the need for constructing the toilet in the first place and the unwarranted expenditure of public money.

TD Babu, president of Spark, a social welfare association, speaking to DT Next said, “The land has been taken over by CMRL for Indira Nagar Metro Station construction. But, GCC has constructed a public toilet in the area, which was completed about five months ago.”

For the public toilet, the staff has been employed and the toilet is currently in use.

Meanwhile, through CMRL, Babu was informed that the area is under the construction layout for Metro Rail.

“CMRL’s layout, clearly shows the area coming under underground station construction. Hence, as it was already taken over by CMRL, why did GCC construct the public toilet, instead of setting up a portable one?” questions Babu.

Additionally, a resident of Indira Nagar added, “Besides the public toilet, a footpath was also laid in the area, which is also likely to be removed. Hence, GCC should intervene and work on an alternative for the public toilet.”

And, residents and Babu urged GCC department officials to intervene and investigate for wasteful construction of public toilets in addition to planning for an alternative. The department officials and the Ward 173 councillor of Zone 13 did not respond when contacted.