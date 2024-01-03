Public protest in Kilambakkam bus terminal

CHENNAI: Public staged a protest in newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, alleging that the buses run through the service road is causing them inconvenience. Residents alleged that they cannot use the road due to the plying of government buses.

They also complained that school buses are not allowed to run through the road and are sent back by the traffic police.

They protested by gheraoing the buses leaving the KCBT in Kilambakkam.

In this situation, Guduvancherry police held talks with the protestors and the public insisted that the buses should be run from Kilambakkam bus stand via GST road.