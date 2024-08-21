Public nab man named Uthaman for harassing sisters in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man was arrested by the Maduravoyal police after being caught by onlookers for allegedly harassing two sisters in the Pallavan Nagar area, police said.

The arrested was identified as Uthaman. The two sisters, the elder one aged 23, were walking home from work on August 18 when Uthaman allegedly made lewd comments and touched one of them inappropriately.

The sisters raised an alarm, and passersby caught Uthaman and handed him to the police. He was booked under relevant sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Uthaman was produced in court on August 19 and remanded in judicial custody. The Maduravoyal police are investigating the case further.