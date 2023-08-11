Public hearing on Kattupalli port expansion project deferred

CHENNAI: Amid opposition from the environmental activists, Tiruvallur district collector has issued a statement postponing the public hearing meeting on Kattupalli port expansion project.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held on September 5.

In a release, Alby John, district collector, said that representations have been received to conduct the public hearing at more than one location so as to enable the public to express the views about the project.

On the basis of the representations, the public hearing on the project has been postponed. "The revised date, time and location for the public hearing will be intimated by the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in due course, " the release said.

A few days ago, TNPCB issued a notification to conduct the public hearing on the project land in Kalanji Village located on Kattupalli to Pazhaverkadu Road opposite Kalanji hamlet of Kattupalli Panchayat.

Public were asked to make suggestions and objections on the revised master plan of the development of Kattupalli Port.

However, environmental organizations including Poovulagin Nanbargal expressed opposition and urged the DMK government to stand by its promise made before the election and cancel the public hearing.

Sharing the collector's statement, the organization thanked chief minister MK Stalin for postponing the meeting in a Twitter post.

Fishermen around Kattupalli and Pazhaverkadu oppose Rs. 53,000 Crore expansion project proposed by Adani Group citing degradation of coastal ecosystem and their livelihood. As per the proposal, the port will handle 320 million tonnes of cargo per annul from the present 24.65 million tonnes per annum.