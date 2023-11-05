Public demand transparency in sewage removal charges

CHENNAI: In order to ensure transparency, the residents of Chitlapakkam urged the Tambaram Municipal Corporation to provide facilities for the public to make the payment of sewage truck drivers to the corporation.

The denizens alleged that they are forced to pay the sewage truck drivers even if the cleaning process doesn’t happen due to the unexpected issues.

The responsibility of collecting sewage must be taken by the Tambaram Corporation, they said.

The residents of Chitlapakkam, which doesn’t have an underground sewage system, demand a proper sewage system in the area, alleging that the water bodies and groundwater are getting polluted.

“There should be rules and regulations for sewage management. Arrangements must be made to contact the corporation, and the corporation should assign the lorry drivers and take care of the payment so that we will get receipts,” said P. Viswanathan, convener of Chitlapakkam Residents Associations.

At present, we have to contact the truck drivers when sewage is filled, he added.

“The truck drivers keep delaying the visit and are hesitant to come at times. Even after coming, there have been incidents where they left without doing the work. Drivers also demand extra pay and don’t provide us with receipts. So, we are not sure about the exact amount,” said M. Ravi, Secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Residents Association, Chitlapakkam. He said that many people are unaware of where to file a complaint regarding the same.

There are streets that are only 10 or 12 feet wide, where the truck cannot enter. The residents requested that the corporation bring more pipes to such areas to collect the sewage.

When contacted, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner R. Alagu Meena said that the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has already taken steps regarding the sewage issues.