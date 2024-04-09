Public chases, nabs man for snatching phone from minor girl near Labour Statue

CHENNAI: Public chased and caught a 35 year old man who snatched a mobile phone from a 12 year old girl and tried to flee near Labour statue off Marina beach on Monday.

The accused was identified as S Sasikumar of Royapuram.

The incident happened around 7 30 pm. The girl was standing outside a Mehendi stall near the labour statue when Sasikumar sneaked up from behind and snatched the smartphone from the girl's hands and fled the scene.

The girl raised alarms after which public gave a chase and caught the accused. He was handed over to the police personnel on patrol who took him to the Anna Square police station for further investigation.

Based on a complaint from the girl's mother, Anna Square police arrested Sasikumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.