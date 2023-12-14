Provide protective gear to crew, Chief Secretary Meena tells CPCL

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), which is behind the oil spill in Ennore, to provide protective gear and safety equipment to the people engaged in the clean-up work.

During a meeting of the State Oil Crisis Management Group held on Wednesday, in which CPCL authorities participated, Meena directed the CPCL to ramp up the mitigation work by deploying more oil boomers, skimmers and trained manpower. “CPCL has also been directed to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken to safeguard the health and safety of people engaged in the operation.

CPCL has been told to give protective gear and safety equipment to the teams engaged in the work,” a release said. The Oil Crisis Management Group directed the GCC Commissioner and Director of Fisheries to undertake a comprehensive review of the impacted families and submit the list to the Relief Commissioner.