Protest against Kanchi PHC over death of mom, baby

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted to the Primary Health Centre(PHC) in Kancheepuram following labour pain, died on Tuesday. The baby also died a few minutes after giving birth.

Following the incident, relatives of deceased woman Rajeshwari, protested in Kancheepuram saying that there were no doctors present in the PHC and the delivery was done by the staff nurse.

Rajeshwari’s husband Udayaraj (27) is a lab technician at a private firm. They married two years ago.

Rajeshwari was taking regular checkup at the PHC. On Sunday night, after developing labour pain, she was admitted to the hospital. According to police, the nurses started the delivery procedure as there were no doctors. The nurses were trying for a normal delivery, but as Rajeshwari’s health condition became critical she was rushed to the Kancheepuram District Headquarters Hospital. After a surgery, the woman delivered an overweight baby.

Police said the baby died within a few minutes of birth and the mother was referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and admitted in ICU as her condition deteriorated. On Tuesday night, Rajeshwari died without responding to treatments.

On Wednesday, relatives and the villagers gathered at the PHC and protested alleging that death of the mother and baby was due to the negligence of the nurses. They also blocked the Kancheepuram-Walajabad Road and demanded to arrest the nurses. They claimed the nurses tried natural delivery for appreciation even though the situation was not favouring it.

The Kancheepuram DSP and the police team who visited the spot held peace talks with the protesters and promised to take proper action against the staff and the hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.