Proposal to suspend Chennai Beach-Chepauk MRTS service withdrawn

CHENNAI: Chennai railway division has withdrawn its earlier proposal to suspend MRTS service between Chennai Beach and Chepauk for seven months for execution of Egmore and Beach 4th line work.



In a circular issued Tuesday, the Chief Traffic Planning Manager of Southern Railway has informed that in view of the reservations indicated by the division regarding the suspension of services on MRTS for seven months, the approval for suspension of MRTS services conveyed through May 24 dated letter stands withdrawn. The CTPM has asked the officials to submit a fresh proposal by including all the requirements of Chennai Division.



A senior SR officer told DT Next on condition of anonymity that undertaking the 4th line work without any compromise on the MRTS service from Beach to Chepauk/Chintadaripet is highly improbable. "The work can be done only after suspending the service to an extent. The extent of suspension or the stretch requiring suspension of MRTS services is still under consideration. We have had discussions with the officials of the state government in this connection. A decision would be made with some alteration in the earlier announcement shortly," said a highly placed SR officer.



Railway department is said to be considering a scattered suspension of MRTS services for the 4th line work so that there would be minimum disruption in the service provided to the people.

