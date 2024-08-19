Professional Female Photographers of India celebrates 10 years of women behind the camera

CHENNAI: Founded in 2014 by Gautami Reddy, the Professional Female Photographers of India (PFPI) began as a small, informal collective of women with a shared passion for photography. What started as a modest initiative to create a supportive space for female photographers has since evolved into a nationwide movement, boasting over 1,000 members and a strong sense of community. Recently, PFPI hosted its annual retreat, led by photographer Peach Kamath, bringing together photographers from across the country to share experiences, learn from one another, and celebrate their collective achievements.

“From its inception, PFPI has been dedicated to empowering women in photography, helping them navigate industry challenges while growing as artists and entrepreneurs. Over the years, PFPI has broadened its reach and impact, evolving into a vital platform for women photographers across India. Through member-led initiatives, PFPI offers diverse opportunities, including educational workshops, retreats, and networking events. These initiatives inspire creativity, provide professional development, and foster lasting connections among members,” says Gautami Reddy.

Talking about the recently concluded retreat at Jaipur, she says, “The retreat embodies PFPI’s values of empowerment, collaboration, and community, providing a space where women can renew their motivation, find inspiration, and build lasting friendships."

In celebration of its tenth anniversary, PFPI is launching a new website to enhance its online presence and reach a broader audience. This milestone highlights PFPI’s journey from a small group of passionate photographers to a thriving community that is breaking barriers and reshaping the landscape for women in photography across India.

“PFPI remains dedicated to empowering women photographers by offering the tools, resources, and support necessary for their artistic and entrepreneurial success. As we look ahead, we are excited for the next decade of inspiring creativity, fostering collaboration, and building an even stronger and more inclusive community for women photographers across India,” adds Gautami.