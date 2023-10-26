Procure new buses and appoint sufficient employees: Transport unions

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the state government is reducing the number of buses in the state every year, the Federation of all transport employee unions has urged the government to procure new buses and appoint a sufficient number of employees. The federation also passed a resolution against appointing contract employees in MTC.

One of the resolutions passed during the meeting of the federation said that the state had 22,000 buses in 2018.

"Instead of increasing the number of buses by 10 per cent every year, the numbers were reduced. Only 18,000 buses are being operated presently. This is due to a lack of sufficient employees, " the resolution said.

Urging the DMK government to cancel government orders issued during the previous AIADMK regime, the federation pointed out additional 1,500 buses will be taken off the road due to the new rules framed by the central government.

"MTC has floated tenders to appoint employees on contract basis. This is unacceptable. The MTC should drop contract basis appointments and fill vacant posts," the resolution demanded.

The federation also passed a resolution to increase Diwali bonus to 20 per cent from 10 per cent.

"Citing Covid, the bonus was reduced to 10 per cent from more than 20 per cent in 2020. As there is only two weeks for the festival, the government should hold talks with the unions, " the resolution added.

The federation also urged the government to drop the new pension scheme and fulfill DMK's promise of implementing the old pension scheme.

The unions have decided to conduct protests in front of Pallavan House in Chennai from October 30 to November 1.