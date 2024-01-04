Probe into auto driver’s death leads to pharmacy selling prescription drugs

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a B Pharm student for allegedly ordering painkiller tablets from other states and selling them without a prescription to persons in and around Maduravoyal.

Police seized 200 tablets and eight syringes from him. Police received a tip-off about the sale of painkiller tablets after which a special team picked up the suspect, M Hariprasad (22). On checking his premises, police found tydol tablets and insulin injections.

Investigations revealed that he sourced the tablets from Maharashtra and Gujarat, and sold them at 10 times the price. He targeted youngsters and college students.

Sources said Hariprasad landed in the net after police were probing the death of an autorickshaw driver who allegedly died due to a drug overdose after he injected painkiller mixed with water.

Hariprasad was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.