Private water lorry owners’ assn to strike from Aug 30

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Private Water Lorry Owners Association has announced a strike from August 30 in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts following the Chengalpattu Collector’s direction that private lorries cannot have access to the wells.

Some of the wells were closed by the Tambaram Corporation after the Collector’s direction.

In support of private lorry owners in Chengalpattu district, the lorry owners of neighbouring districts including Chennai will join the strike. N Nijalingam, president of the association said, “Chengalpattu Collector asked the lorry owners not to take water from the wells, and has not renewed the contract. So, we’ve called for a strike in four districts. It will not be withdrawn until our demands are met. Due to the strike, water supply will be interrupted in apartments, hospitals and hotels.”

Since water regularly supplied through tanker lorries would be badly affected from Wednesday, many residents’ welfare associations in OMR are concerned about the crisis this strike would create in southern parts of the city.

Harsha Koda, co-founder of Federation of OMR Residents Association, pointed out, “We were told that the lorries have been asked to take tap water from areas south of Tiruporur. Now, we’ll also face an increase in the rates. Additionally, it would increase traffic on the already crippled infrastructure of OMR, due to more water trucks plying per hour to compensate for the time and distance.”

The lorry owners’ association has urged the TN government to provide water supply without disruption to the common public.