Private insurance company employee in Ramapuram loses Rs 1.11 lakh in credit card scam

CHENNAI: An employee of a private insurance company was frauded of Rs 1,11,000 in a credit card scam on Friday.

Vijayan (45) from Ambal Nagar, Ramapuram, was duped into revealing his credit card details to a scammer posing as an RBI representative.

Believing the offer of a new credit card was legitimate, Vijayan provided his existing card number and security code.

Shortly thereafter, he was shocked to discover a withdrawal of Rs 1,11,000 from his account.

The Ramapuram police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.