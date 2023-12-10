Private hospitals conduct medical camps in areas impacted by Chennai floods

CHENNAI: Several private hospitals, in coordination with the State Health Department, are conducting medical camps in the areas affected by the cyclone in the city.



At least seven private hospitals held camps in the Saidapet constituency, and Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the camps.

The medical camps were held in Appavu Nagar, Panneerselvam Nagar, Jafferkhanpet, Ekkatuthangal, Kotturpuram, and nearby areas by Apollo Hospitals, MGM Healthcare, Kauvery Hospital, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Billroth Hospital and Karpaga Vinayagar Hospital.

The Health Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and said that the state health department is also conducting medical camps in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram to provide medical care for those affected.

"Currently, medical camps are being conducted in 357 areas by mobile medical vehicle teams, including 161 mobile vehicles in Chennai, 80 vehicles in Chengalpattu, 71 vehicles in Thiruvallur, and 45 vehicles in Kancheepuram. So far, 16,516 special camps have been conducted, which has benefitted over 7,83,443 people. As many as 2,958 were diagnosed with fever, and 1,620 people are suffering from cough and cold. This will help in bringing down the incidence of dengue and severe cases," the health minister said.

He added that medical camps by the private hospitals will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm.

He responded to the criticism of the AIADMK leaders over the management of the recent floods saying that the AIADMK failed to manage the floods in 2015 and the leaders have no rights to comment on the measures being taken by the government now.