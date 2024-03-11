Private hospital corrects myopia in less than 10 seconds

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has launched ReLEx Smile Pro – (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction), a robotic laser surgery offering a minimally invasive and highly precise solution to correct myopia (near-sightedness) in less than 10 seconds.

Dr Ashvin Agarwal, executive director and chief clinical officer of the Agarwals Group, said, “Smile Pro is a cutting-edge laser vision-correction technique that was introduced globally only last year. It’s the fastest eye laser procedure, as it just takes less than 10 seconds per eye to complete the procedure. It’s also the least invasive correction method and ensures fastest recovery.”

Fully AI-driven, Smile Pro features automated laser calculations and the algorithm is based on the treatment data of over 8 million eyes worldwide.

This laser correction enables patients with quick visual recovery and reduces the risk of dry-eye syndrome. Patients can notice improved vision within the first 24 hours of the surgery.

Dr Soosan Jacob, director, Dr Agarwals Refractive & Cornea Foundation, explained, “With Smile Pro, we create a small, precise incision (just 2 mm, compared to 20 mm in the traditional Lasik surgery) in the cornea, through which, a thin, disc-shaped piece of tissue (known as lenticule) is extracted from the inner layers. This reshapes the cornea, allowing light to focus onto the retina, and thus correcting myopia. In Lasik, there’s a 300-plus degree circular flap incision, while there is no flap in Smile Pro. So, no flap-related issues either. And, there is no risk of dry eye, as the procedure does not disrupt the system of fluids.”

During the launch, Dr Ashvin was accompanied by Chief Guest Dr Dheeraj Reddy, actor and cardiac surgeon, Apollo Hospital, and other doctors from the Agarwals Group – Preethi Naveen, senior consultant ophthalmologist, and Ramya, zonal head, clinical services, senior refractive surgeon.