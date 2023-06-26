Private bus accident near Chennai Secretariat; driver injured

CHENNAI: A private bus carrying employees of its company collided with a road block near Secretariat in Chennai on Monday morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the entire front part of the bus was damaged.

The accident took place at 6:30 am while the bus was taking 13 people from Velachery to Ennore.

The injured driver is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Police of Flower Bazaar Traffic Investigation Division have registered a case and are investigating whether the driver was drowsy or drunk, stated the report.