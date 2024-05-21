Price of Ooty carrot, raw mango, snake gourd rise; check out vegetable rates on May 21 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of raw mango, Ooty carrot, and snake gourd witnessed a spike at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Tuesday.

According to traders at the market, the price of raw mango shot up to Rs 40 per kg on Tuesday from Rs 20 per kg just a day ago. Similarly, Ooty carrot is being sold at Rs 60/kg today from yesterday's price of Rs 50/kg.

Notably, snake gourd is being sold for Rs 65/kg, a spike from Rs 45/kg on Monday.

Also Read: Check out prices of vegetables on May 20 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

However, coriander which was sold at Rs 15 yesterday is being sold at Rs 7 today, recording a drop in prices.

However, the prices of other essentials like onion and potato continue to remain more or less the same as last week.