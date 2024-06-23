Price of beans dips by Rs 100 across three days; check out vegetable rates on June 23 at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai were largely stable today.

The price of beans alone dropped from Rs 70 per kg on Sunday from yesterday's price of Rs 120. On Friday, it was sold at Rs 170. This makes it a Rs 100 drop in just a weekend's time.

Other essentials were more or less the same today, in comparison to yesterday's prices.

However, fluctuations in the prices of drumstick, peas, garlic, beans, and green chilli are being recorded lately. Traders attribute it to the summer and the untimely rains in the state.