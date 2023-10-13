Prez Murmu nods to appoint two new additional judges for MHC

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday gave consent to the appointment of two advocates as the additional judges of the Madras High Court.

A notification released by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said that the President has appointed N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan to be additional judges of the MHC.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) N. Senthilkumar and (ii) G. Arul Murugan, to be Additional Judges of the Madras High Court for a period of two years, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices," reads the notification.

Senthilkumar had a standing of over 28 years at the Bar and had the experience of appearing before the Madras High Court as well as the Sessions Court.

He had been practising in constitutional, criminal, service, and civil cases and his field of specialisation was criminal and constitutional law.

Arul Murugan belongs to OBC had a standing of 24 years at the Bar.

He had been appearing in several cases before the MHC as well as various tribunals.

On July 17, the Collegium of the Super Court had passed a resolution to elevate Senthilkumar and Arul Murugan as additional judges.

Additional judges usually serve a term of two years before they are made as permanent judges of the High Court.