Prevent high-value trees from being cut, HC tells TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the State government to issue a notice to a forest contractor, who allegedly cut high-value trees illegally in Tindivanam, and take action in four weeks.

Justice S Sounthar observed that due to the serious allegations submitted by the petitioner, this court was inclined to direct the principal chief conservator of forest to take action on merits regarding the petitioner’s representation.

Petitioner G Pazhamalai moved the High Court seeking to direct the principal chief conservator of forest and district forest officer, Villupuram, to restrain contractor Subramani from cutting high-value trees in Muttrampattu Lake, Tindivanam. Subramani had got the contract to cut Karuvelam trees in Muttrampattu Lake, the petitioner held.

“But Subramani started to cut valuable trees in the lake instead of the Karuvelam trees. Due to this, he caused Rs 3 crore loss to the government,” he alleged.