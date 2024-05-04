Pretty cool! Japanese couple in AC jackets turn head-turner at hot Mahabs

CHENNAI: A Japanese couple who landed in Mahabalipuram to visit its monuments on Friday became an instant head-turner, thanks to their stunning air-conditioner outfit. The novel air-conditioned battery-powered puffer jackets captured the eyes of other visitors who were reeling under the scorching sun.

Owing to the summer holidays, thousands of tourists including children are flocking to the tourist town of Mahabalipuram to see its various attractions like Five Rathas, Shore Temple, Arjuna’s Penance and Krishna’s Butter Ball. However, with the temperatures soaring beyond 40 degrees with each passing day, tourists could be seen huffing and puffing as they try to brave the heat while moving from one point to another.

In an innovative way to beat the rising temperature, Japanese couple Izamu (43) and Keito (39), who work in the IT sector, landed in Mahabalipuram wearing air-conditioned puffer jackets which helped them manage the intense weather all the while enjoying the day sightseeing. The jackets, which have an inbuilt air-conditioner that generates cool air, work on batteries that last up to 10 hours at a stretch. No wonder, the duo was the envy of several tourists as they casually strolled across the tourist attractions in their cool attire amid the sweating visitors.

These fan jackets are in great demand in Japan where the summers are sticky and sweaty. While the jacket was launched more than a decade ago, it has undergone continuous changes and was relaunched last year with better technology. Jackets with varying battery life and prices have been launched recently making it a hit among those looking for cool ways to beat the summer.