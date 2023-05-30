President Murmu to visit Chennai on June 15

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chennai on June 15 to inaugurate a Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy.

The hospital is built at a cost of Rs 230 crore in Chennai.



Chief Minister MK Stalin personally called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi to inaugurate the hospital.



Earlier, it was reported that the date of the opening ceremony of the hospital has been changed as there was a problem in opening the hospital on June 5 due to the President's foreign travel.

