Preacher approaches police to get money from church member

CHENNAI: A 40 year old man working as a preacher in a church in Teynampet has approached the city police seeking action against a church member who allegedly cheated the preacher’s family members of several lakhs promising them Government jobs.

The complainant, Andrew got acquainted with the church member over time and the latter had claimed proximity to top government officials and told the preacher that he could get government jobs at a price.

Believing him, Andrew had sought help to get government jobs for his relatives in Vellore and Tirupathur district collector offices for which the suspect had collected 8 lakhs last year.

Andrew had paid the amount in instalments in cash and through online transfer, police said. However, the church member did not arrange the job for more than a year and recently told that he could not arrange the jobs. When Andrew asked for the money to be returned, he kept on dodging him, after which the Church preacher filed a complaint with Teynampet Police Station.