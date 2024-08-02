Pre-monsoon checks: Mayor Priya inspects rainwater drainage, school projects in Adyar zone

CHENNAI: Ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya inspected and reviewed various projects, including rainwater drainage works, and school buildings in wards 176 and 178 of Adyar zone, on Thursday.

The mayor inspected the rainwater drainage works being carried out on CSI Road and Kanagam Periyar Road in ward 178, Adyar zone, and instructed the officials to complete the project quickly.

Later, she inspected the construction of additional classrooms at the Chennai Higher Secondary School on Bharathiyar Street, the Chennai Primary School on Perumal Koil Street, and the Chennai Primary School in Udayam Nagar. She instructed the officials to ensure that the classrooms were put into use soon.

Upon inspection of the construction works of the canal on 6th Main Road, Ram Nagar in ward 176, and the construction of a cross drain in AGS Colony of Kalki Nagar, the mayor instructed officials to ensure that the works are completed before the monsoon arrives.