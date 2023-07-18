Reporter's Diary: Prank adds another hurdle for the disabled

CHENNAI: Sportspersons with disabilities in the State who win medals at several national and international sports events, seeking to call on either the Chief Minister or the Minister for Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin, are now put through additional background checks.

An office bearer (OB) of a differently-abled association, who had sought an appointment with the office of the CM last month, was informed of the development. A word of appreciation from the high offices in the government is always a morale boost for the sportspersons. The CM office used to allot time despite the busy schedule, says the OB and lamented over the situation.

This happened, ironically, because of a person with a disability, who played a prank on the CM early this year that left his office embarrassed. What he did is definitely a story for the ages and it should not surprise anyone when it finds a place in a movie. After all, there is only so much that imagination can cater to creators.

He was eventually arrested on a cheating case by the Ramanathapuram Police. The victim, however, was the carefully crafted image of the top leaders of the State.

Wearing an ‘Indian cricket team’ jersey and holding a cup, which looks ostensibly fake, the images of Vinoth Babu, sitting in a wheelchair, holding a cup and posing with Chief Minister Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will stand the test of time. The touch to his con was that he claimed that he had captained the Indian wheelchair team and defeated Pakistan in Karachi.