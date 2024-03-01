Powerful exploration of regression through a want-to-sleep

CHENNAI: Aspiring to evoke reflection, and encourage the fusion of dance and drama to seep into the audience’s souls, I Want to Sleep, is a play that delves into the depths of the human psyche. Through its narrative, it provokes profound questions: Who am I? What am I chasing? Can I attain it? What if I encounter obstacles, pushed into the abyss by those I hold dear? Am I a perpetrator or a victim? Do I give in, or do I resist?

These inquiries orbit the confused mind of Dhinesh Kumar, the director, who also plays a part in the play. The play unfolds as a dream, adding layers of complexity to its exploration of identity.

“I Want to Sleep delves deep into the essence of life - a universal journey we’ve all experienced, are experiencing, or will experience. This innovative performance draws inspiration from our personal experiences, interpreting them through metaphor and movement to deliver a profound impact,” he states.

A seasoned theatre professional with more than five years of experience in production, Dhinesh possesses a distinctive combination of expertise in visual communication, theatre, and movement. He has contributed to over 10 plays in Tamil and Kannada, including notable productions such as Karuvelam Maram, Asuras and Ee Kelaginavaru among others.

The talented ensemble of artistes includes a group of highly skilled actors and dancers proficient in classical and contemporary forms. “The play endeavours to serve as a mirror, inciting introspection while shedding light on the trials of life in an increasingly competitive world, from birth to adulthood,” Dhinesh adds.

The concept behind the play is also a powerful exploration of regression within the progression of life. It unfolds the story of each of the actors as the central character. The team has been applauded for their efforts in the play which has been staged on numerous platforms all over the country, along with its recent participation in the Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024 at Bengaluru, an annual theatre festival that showcases the works of Indian theatre practitioners.

Ever wondered what occurs when humans are pushed beyond their limits? What transpires when frustrations erupt in a world governed by hierarchical structures? Who holds the power - the oppressor or the oppressed?

Come find out on March 3, at 7 pm, at Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.