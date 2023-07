Power supply to be disrupted in parts of city tomorrow

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Guindy, Porur, Tondiarpet, KKNagar, and the IT Corridor areas on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work. The supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.Areas where the power supply will be suspended *Tambaram: Kadapperi Umayalpuram, New Colony, Pallavaram Municipal office, Pillaiyar koil Street Perungalathur Gandhi Road, NGO Colony, Sekar Nagar, Vivek Nagar KITS Park Perumbakkam Main Road, Jaganathapuram, Andal Nagar Kovilambakkam Vadivel Nagar, Sri Perumal Nagar, Ponniamman Koil street, Indira Nagar Pammal Shankar Nagar, Adam Nagar, Moovendar Nagar Madambakkam Anjaneyar Koil Street, School Street, Pillayar Koil Street Pallavaram Kannabiran Street, Perumal Nagar, Ponniamman Street.

*Guindy: MF Hospital Road, Ganapathy Colony, Kabilar Street Puzhuthivakkam NSC Bose Road, Swamy Nagar Raj Bhavan Muthaiyal Street, Velachery Main Road, Little Mount, Anna Salai.

*Porur: Jai Nagar, Arcot Road, Officer Colony Thirumudivakkam 4th Main Road Sidco Kavanur Sekkizhar Nagar, Malayambakkam, Devi Karumariamman Nagar Thiruverkadu Kannapalayam Oilcheri, Parivakkam, Kolappancheri Kovoor Thandalam, Madura Avenue, Manimedu, Tharapakkam Iyyappanthangal Mount Poonamallee Salai, KK Nagar, Swamynathan Nagar, Kannigapuram, DRR Nagar Poonamallee Kaduvetti, Arunachalam Nagar, Banaveduthottam

*Tondiarpet: Ennore Kathivakkam, Kattukuppam, Anna Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Thaazhankuppam, Nettukuppam, Ernavoorkuppam, ETPS Quarters, Ernavoor, Jothi Nagar

*KK Nagar: P.T.Rajan Salai, Chinamaya Nagar, Kodambakkam, Ramasamy Salai, R.R.Colony, Alwarthirunagar, Virugambakkam Substations

*IT Corridor: Thoraipakkam Sakthi Garden, Brindhavan Garden, Madha Koil Street